Mike Hathaway
LMHDesigns is a North Texas graphic design company headed by Mike Hathaway. He primarily designs for live theater - posters, promotional items and the like - but actually got started designing t-shirts to support weight loss journeys. Since then, LMHDesigns has developed a fun, bold style based around vintage pattern inspirations.
LMHDesigns on Threadless
Just getting started, but now running on Threadless with apparel, home goods, and accessories!
Mike Hatahway
My personal Instagram with food porn, travel pics, theater stuff, holiday decorating and more!
I Belive in Santa Shop
The main Christmas shop featuring the exclusive Official Seal of the Office of Santa!
All the Trimmings
Awesome patterns available in coordinated houseware and kitchen products for Thanksgiving!
Haunt the Home
Awesome patterns available in coordinated houseware and kitchen products for Halloween!
Seasonal Style
Awesome patterns available in coordinated houseware and kitchen products for Christmas!