Loc’d By Mel

Hello my name is Mel, and thank you for visiting my page. I’m a Natural Hairstylist / Loctician / Braider that cares for the health of your hair. I’m currently located at Twist & Stylez Natural Hair Salon 4646 S. Ash Ave Suite 105 Tempe, AZ 85282 Below you will find my social media and ways to connect with me! Looking forward to being your natural hairstylist / loctician! I also offer mobile appts! for Loc Services ONLY Starting at $200 can go up depending on the service. Just message me for info.