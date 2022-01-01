Louis L Reed
REFORM Alliance has done it again. The justice reform group co-founded by Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin, have passed its 16th law in its 10th state.
Louis Reed spent nearly 14 years in prison on bank fraud and other charges. Since then, he has become an advocate for criminal justice reform and supported the First Step Act, a bipartisan measure to improve criminal justice outcomes, which was signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December 2018.