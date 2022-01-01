Earth Sugar

EARTH SUGAR is a first-of-its-kind Superfood Confectionary based in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in raw organic desserts, energetic snacks, clean label confections and adaptogenic pantry items. We handcraft each product with fruits, plants and purpose and never use natural flavors, additives, preservatives, or chemicals as our mission is to minimize our environmental foot print, inspire culinary creativity and ensure our own human health by doing dessert differently. We produce "healthy human foods" that are suitable for a vegan, gluten-free, and paleo diet, accommodating a wide variety of allergies and dietary requirements.