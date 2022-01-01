Apartment Hunters

Tuggle Services, Inc. was founded on October 1, 1999, as a Real Estate and Relocation Service and today includes Apartment Hunters, which offers clients a free service to locate the perfect apartment home, duplex, rental home, or condominium in their area. Apartment Hunters is dedicated to promoting relocation efforts throughout the Little Rock Metropolitan area. Apartment Hunters has a comprehensive database of listings that include floorplans, videos, maps, photos, and information about amenities, rental costs, deposits, and move-in specials. Our service is complimentary because we are compensated by the owners of the properties when we bring them qualified renters. We are a Real Estate Company specializing in rental properties. We pre-qualify each person and family to determine their needs, wants, and desires in locating that perfect apartment home or rental property. We also Offer Furnished Corporate Suites!