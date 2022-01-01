Luis Quiterio #54481

I am a Realtor in New Mexico. Las Cruces has been home for my family for over 25 years. My wife Lucy Quiterio and I, have two beautiful children Anthony and Sarah who were raised in this amazing community. I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and music as a DJ. I have a Bachelor's in Business Management with over 15 years of experience of retail and customer service. I will use my prior experience to assist with your real estate process and as your local Realtor my priority is YOU. My clients will benefit from the professional support of our Select Realty Group team. if you are looking to buy or sell your home, call me today!