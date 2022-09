Designs Et Lumière

IS A CANDLE COMPANY POURED WITH LOVE, ONE OF A KIND BRIDAL ACCESSORIES AND HOME DESIGN BOUTIQUE COMPANY AIMING TO INSPIRE EVERYONE TO EMBRACE LIFE TO IT'S FULLEST. FROM FULL SERVICE EVENT STYLING AND PLANNING AT OUR SISTER COMPANY @LAROCHECREE WE TREAT LIFE AS A CELEBRATION AND WE STRONGLY BELIEVE IN TLC AND EXQUISITE HOME DESIGN. WE WELCOME ALL OUR NEW FOLLOWERS AND POTENTIAL CLIENTS. Esther L.