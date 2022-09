LunLun

Young independent artist from Detroit Mi, I moved to Atlanta Ga to pursue my music career and also nursing school. Since I have been in Atlanta, my music had progressed and I can see myself going far with what I’m doing. I make music based off the feeling I’m having at the moment and I hope one day someone can relate to my lyrics. I talk about love, money, family and the struggles that I have been through. Music is my language baby.