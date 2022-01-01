Jama Neuhoff

♥️ Co-Owner of Lux Motors (with the Red Carpet Experience). Independent dealership with a boutique style that specializing in High Line and one of a kind vehicles. 📖 Multi featured in Evansville Living, VIP Member of NAPW, Chamber of Commerce Affiliate, Indiana Builders Association Contributor, Licensed (referral) Realtor, Animalpalooza and Darrell Ragland Foundation Board. 🤟🏻Volunteer- United Caring Services, Crossroads Christian Church, and Evansville Rescue Mission. 🎉Events hosted and sponsored- Peace Love Give with a Heart, Lux Motors annual car show, Animalpalooza, Wheeling for a Cause, EVSC Foundation lunch for students, Smile On Downsyndrome-Trucks for Hero’s, USI Cheer, It Takes A Village Rescue - Vaccination and Microchip cost, The Refuge Christian Church golf scramble, Make A Wish Foundation - cottage build, Evansville Day School ☎️ text me #CH 812-453-6827 💌 email me [email protected] INSTA - luxlifewithjama