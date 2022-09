๐™ฎ๐™ค๐™ช๐™ง ๐™จ๐™–๐™ฃ ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™ž๐™ค ๐™‡๐™๐™“๐™๐™๐™” ๐™‡๐˜ผ๐™Ž๐™ƒ ๐™ฅ๐™ก๐™ช๐™œโฆ

Hey babes , this account is ran by two people . We have both always dreamed to have a small business and itโ€™s finally happening . We both love lashes a lot & this is a great opportunity to express our love . We will be doing drop offs and you can always pick up . I hope you guys will help support our business . Stay tuned for amazing quality lashes, coming soon !๐Ÿ’›