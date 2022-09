Lv7 Ink Gawd

I am a independent artist from Suffolk Va. I was born out San Diego Ca. My goal is to put my family in a position of power. I am a diversified artist and feel that if I was to be put in a certain position I could help more people.My name is more than the tats that cover my bod😁.It’s about expressing your creativity and showing that you are an individual.I am all for support and my people so show love and it will be shown back...#MrBlack365