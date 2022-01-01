madisonc

Hello! My name is Madison some people call me Madi for short! i’m 12 years old! and my dream is to have a HUGE platform! and inspire others! When i was little i would pretend to VLOG with my siblings it was so fun! and i still do till this day but i actually have an account to post on! link in bio! i learned how to set my thumbnails and edit my videos and i’m almost at 2k subs! CRAZYY! But i wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for my amazing SUPPORTERS!🙏🏼❤️ I really want to be a big deal and become famous! my dad has struggled a lot a single father with 4 kids yeah.. i always told him that one day we will have a huge home! I have a lot things planned when i get older i plan on being REALLY successful!🫂