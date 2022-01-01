Raquel Dabic

An Amazon Bestseller, Raquel is a life, business, and spiritual coach that has changed the lives of hundreds of people around the world. She is known for taking difficult constructs and creating practical, easy to follow strategies for radical results. A high intuitive with the insight on how to breakthrough, she brings a no nonsense approach so that you can live your life more abundant, to the full, till it overflows... and by all means, excessive.