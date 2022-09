CHANTELL M. HILL

Chantell Monique Hill – Is a Screenwriter and Producer. She was born and raised on January 14, 1980 as an Washingtonian. She graduated from North Western High School in 1998. As well as graduating from Career Blazers learning Center in 1999. In 2014 God gave her a vision to write books and to turn her books into Stage Plays. Chantell is a single mother of her 16 year daughter.