Marcia Abramowski – Realtor

Marcia Abramowski is a full-time, full-service Realtor® who believes in going the extra mile to make sure her clients are well-informed and involved throughout the home buying or selling process from start to finish. Understanding that buying and selling real estate can be stressful, Marcia keeps her clients’ wants, needs, and goals as her highest priority, lowering their stress level and making their experience a happy one. Meeting new people and helping clients and customers find the right house to call home is what motivates her most. With Coldwell Banker Realty, Marcia has the tools to expertly market your home in an evolving real estate marketplace. With her background in marketing and design, she brings these pertinent skills to her budding real estate business. Marcia assists buyers and sellers with single-family homes, duplexes, and condominiums within the Greater Milwaukee area including, Franklin, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, Oak Creek, Muskego, New Berlin, Caledonia, Franksville, Raymond and Wind Lake. However, Marcia is willing to work with clients where ever their needs are. When not assisting her clients, Marcia enjoys spending time with her husband Brett and three beautiful children, volunteering at their school and church, entertaining friends, and cheering on her children at their sporting events.