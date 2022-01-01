Marc Parees
I tell stories- sometimes with a camera. Filmmaker. Writer. Photographer. Brooklynite. I activate my experience creating award-winning television, film, commercials and theatre to connect with audiences.
I tell stories- sometimes with a camera. Filmmaker. Writer. Photographer. Brooklynite. I activate my experience creating award-winning television, film, commercials and theatre to connect with audiences.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company