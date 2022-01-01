Maria Saber

Maria (Sushi), tattooing since 2009 (starting her apprenticeship the late summer 2008 ) learning the "old school" way with American traditional and Classic Japanese art styles. Maria (Sushi) personal style comes from her love for Geek + pop culture, some of her favorite styles are Anime (Dragon ball z, Sailor moon and Pokémon) and video games (RPG, Final fantasy, World of Warcraft, Overwatch), Maria love's Marvel Comics as well Deadpool being her favorite character. Sushi's style is defiantly that of "bubble gum pop" being very colorful, playful, and whimsical.