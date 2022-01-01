Mary McDermott
Mary is a full-time Professional Real Estate Agent. She has her Bachelors and Masters Degree in Accounting. Prior to pursuing her passion for real estate, her professional background was in Accounting and Management. Mary decided to get into real estate to combine her love for Arizona with her passion for building and developing relationships. She prides herself in always being honest, having high integrity, and going the extra mile for her clients.
Free Home Valuation
Signup to receive a free home valuation on your home.