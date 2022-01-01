MBD3d
We are a 3d CAD, production, and imaging company based in southern California. We specialize in sustainable products that are designed for the customer in mind.
Etsy Shop
We have an Etsy shop, if you are interests or know someone who is interested in something which is on the page please go check it out.
Collbatroate with us and check out what we are doing to revolutionize the future of production.
Newsletter
Put your information in and get latest information as we release more products.
Closed Now
•
12:00 AM - 12:00 AM