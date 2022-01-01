Mark Kageyama
I am a consultant. In addition, I am a stage 4 cancer patient with prostate, bone, and lung cancer. I have been battling cancer since the fall of 2020. I have a YouTube channel called 2BYourOwnHero which I started to share my cancer journey, as well as to inspire people to live a richer, more fulfilling life! Also, I look to inspire people to appreciate their health, and to make the most of each and every day!
The Club Travel Portal Demo (Pre-Launch)
Mark Kageyama
I am a stage 4 cancer patient with prostate, bone, and lung cancer. I have a YouTube channel called 2BYourOwnHero, where I share my cancer journey, and I also try to inspire people to appreciate their health, appreciate their beautiful lives, and to not "sleepwalk" through life! Personally, I feel so blessed to be able to open my eyes in the morning to experience a wonderful new day! Katie Gasparri and I run a Clubhouse room on Thursdays at 9:00am pst (12:00pm est) called Cancer Conquering…