Mark Kageyama

I am a consultant. In addition, I am a stage 4 cancer patient with prostate, bone, and lung cancer. I have been battling cancer since the fall of 2020. I have a YouTube channel called 2BYourOwnHero which I started to share my cancer journey, as well as to inspire people to live a richer, more fulfilling life! Also, I look to inspire people to appreciate their health, and to make the most of each and every day!