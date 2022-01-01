Desiree D. Ortega
Happily married mother and insurance agent. My family has had a Farmers agency since 1948. I am proud to carry on the legacy and ready to help you protect your families best interests.
Happily married mother and insurance agent. My family has had a Farmers agency since 1948. I am proud to carry on the legacy and ready to help you protect your families best interests.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company