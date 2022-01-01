AIR FORCE SPECIAL WARFARE
The Airmen who make up Air Force Special Warfare are the most specialized warriors on the planet. They are the ones other special forces look to when the mission calls for their unique skills and fearless commitment. A job for the mentally tough and physically strong, these elite heroes go where others won’t because they’re trained to do what others can’t.
AIR FORCE SPECIAL WARFARE
Information about the four career fields (TACP, CCT. PJ, & SR) that are encompassed in AFSW.