Melinda Schaffner

As someone born and raised in Portland, Oregon, I have always called this city home. Working in real estate here is personal to me. And as your real estate agent, I will be your cheerleader as you invest not just in property but also in yourself, your family, and your future. Whether you are setting out to start your own business, grow your family, or settle down, helping you fulfill your dream is not just my goal, but my priority.