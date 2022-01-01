Melisha Rynearson

I am lucky enough to have worked at Adel Veterinary Clinic for the past 15 years. First as a receptionist, then as an exam room assistant, & now as digital coordinator & app ambassador. I love being able to help clients from the comfort of their home, streamlining processes for the clinic, creating new content for our website, but my favorite thing to do is look for new ways for our clinic to become unique & unforgettable.