Melissa Brison

Born and raised in Jacksonville, Onslow County and proud to say that I am both a local to the Camp Lejeune Area as well as a wife to a retired Marine. I have been dedicated in helping families find rental homes in our area for well over 10 years and have helped so many wonderful clients buy and sell their homes. Please feel free to explore the website and if you have any questions, would like to see a home in person or to discuss your home's value, please give me a call today. I look forward to working for you!