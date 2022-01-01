Melissa graduated from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in Graphic Design and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, she served as a Rotary Cultural Ambassadorial Scholar of Good Will in Merida, Venezuela, before making California her home. She has worked at the Anti-Defamation League, Orange County Human Relations Council, the Heart of America Foundation, the City of Long Beach Human Dignity Program, and the Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion. She is the co-founder of B-Well, a Black-centered mental health and education collaborative, founder of the online resource www.allthingsblack.us, and currently serves as Communications Director for the nonprofit Long Beach Forward.