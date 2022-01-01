Jenifer

Hi, I'm Jenifer im 31 year Old latina from a small town in southern orange county called San Juan Capistrano where the old mission bells ring. I'm a full time working mom at my local hospital in Laguna beach California, I'm the emergency department unit coordinator. Aside from my high alert job I love to use this space to create content in fashion, home decor and my newest hobby I’m trying to step into is home cooking. I lost my brother in 2015 to hit and run accident and have used blogging to create a space for healing and to encourage other women to step into their divine femininity. Follow me as I navigate my journey through this beautiful life & remember to be light in dark spaces and when you can’t be light show yourself love and grace while you get there. Xoxo Love, Jen