Gio T. Host for Miami Sports Fanatics Show

What's up guys, Die hard Miami Dolphins Fanatics here, you're host's Gio & Batman2423. Raised in the heart of Miami Fl, and we know first hand the up's and downs we have faced in Miami through out the years sport's wise especially our Fins, more downs than up's but hey things are always seen with a glass half full mentality and we hope to provide you guys with the most authentic and raw takes on anything related to the Miami dolphins or Miami heat. Please remember these are just our opinions and we try to give objective takes based off what batman and I see so we wont be to big a homer unless its warranted lmao! I hope you enjoy and don't forget to subscribe and please..SMASH THAT LIKE BUTTON!