Micayla Hathaway

I wrote a Horror/Fantasy/Adventure/Apocalypse book called "Crawlers and Gnapinaes" on a website for small authors. I've included the link to my page below. I'm also an artist that does a variety of stuff such as paint pouring, abstract painting, resin, and mixed media arts. I work part-time at a non-profit organization but would really like to work somewhere hands-on that involves art.