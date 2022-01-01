Michael Love

Singer, Songwriter, Producer, Recording Artist & Ultimate Entertainer, has graced the stages and ignited audiences from Miami to Vegas, Minnesota to Washington, Reno to Texas, and the list goes on. Michael is a native of Shreveport LA, but is based out of Las Vegas Nevada where he currently resides. His musical influences are The O’Jays, Luther Vandross, Barry White, Babyface, Earth Wind & Fire, and New school artists like Pharrell, Bruno Mars to name a few. His talents are recognized and respected wherever he goes, he’s exciting, captivating, but most of all unforgettable. Experience his soulful live performances and forever enjoy the magic, the Magic of Love, the one and only, Michael Love.