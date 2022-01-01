Michelle Weatherby

I am a mother to 4 adult children,bonus mom of 2 young men, a wife and business entrepreneur. I am the CEO of mnjdesigns and Weatherby Creations. One is a modern Boutique the other is Crafty and all things vinyl/sublimation. I have a history in Counseling I studied at Addiction Counselor USA LLC. I specialized in Anger management, domestic Violence,and substance abuse. I have a multilevel background and many goals to accomplish but in reality I am just like everyone else, just trying to be a better person today than I was yesterday and I feel if we contribute at least one random act of kindness a day then maybe we have done something to better our lives and the lives of those around us.