Midland XC/TF
Your Home for Midland University XC/TF News, Highlights and More!
WARRIORS TO HOST SUMMER TRACK AND FIELD CAMPS 2022
June 6th at Ashland-Greenwood HS June 8th at Gering HS June 10th at Midland University
KUCERA PICKS UP NATIONAL FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Kucera Competed in The Nebraska Challenge, 1st in Shotput, 1st in Hammer Throw, 4th in Discus
NAIA Week 2 Rankings
Warrior Men Up 1 Spot to 9th Nationally, Men's Shot Put Ranked #1, Men's High Jump Ranked #1, Men's Hammer Throw #5, Men's Discus #7, Women's Hammer #19, Women's Shot Put #30!
Warriors Compete at Wildcat Classic
Johnson Breaks 19 Year Old School Record! Warriors Add More National Qualifiers!
Warriors Open Outdoor Season Strong in Texas
23 top 20 finishes in a large meet! 5 National Qualifying Marks!
Warriors Yield 12 All Conference Athletes
Gavin Larson Leaps Long to Become Midlands 8th Indoor National Qualifier
WARRIORS COMPETE AT UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
Another weekend, another great meet from the Warriors. 14 top 10 finishes at a D1 meet.
Mens Event Squad Rankings
Midland mens shot put crew #1, high jump #2, mile #48 in national rankings!
2021 USTFCCCA Cross Country Academic Awards
Both the mens and womens team achieve academic awards, mens team ranked 4th highest GPA in NAIA!
GPAC ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Kucera named conference athlete of the week for a second time in 2021-2022 season.
WARRIORS COMPETE AT NORTHWEST OPEN
Multiple event champions and another added to national qualifying list in Maryville.
WARRIORS BEGIN SPRING INDOOR SLATE
Multiple top 10 finishes in Lincoln and Crete to start spring competition off right!
GPAC ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Two Warriors snag conference athlete of the week honors after setting meet records at Concordia!
WARRIORS SHINE AT BULLDOG EARLY BIRD INVITATIONAL
Warriors add more national qualifiers at second indoor meet of 2021-2022 season
WARRIORS HOST ANNUAL HALF MARATHON
McCafferty runs strong in half marathon debut, qualifies for marathon national championships!
WARRIORS OPEN INDOOR SEASON AT SDSU HOLIDAY OPEN
Warriors open strong with 4 national qualifying performances.
WARRIORS WRAP UP SEASON AT GPAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
4 Warriors finish in the top 25 as the women close out season 8th and men 6th at championship meet!
WARRIORS CAP OFF REGULAR SEASON AT MT. MARTY
Warriors sharpen their tools as they prepare for conference championships.
WARRIORS RACE IN THE SEMINOLE VALLEY STAMPEDE
Women finish 10th led by Myia Johnson, Men finish 7th led by Jon Mahoney
WARRIORS CONTEND AT GRIAK INVITE
Warriors compete well in tough conditions at one of the nations largest cross country invites!
WARRIORS COMPETE IN GREENO/DIRKSEN INVITATIONAL
Women finish 11th led by Myia Johnson, Men finish 10th led by Jon Mahoney
WARRIOR RUNNERS OPEN SEASON AT AUGUSTANA TWILIGHT
Women finish 21st as a team led by Madilynn Edwards, Men finish 20th led by Jon Mahoney
2021 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Regional Awards
Kucera Named Men’s Field Athlete of the Year for the Midwest Region
Gonzalez Takes on XC Nationals in Cedar Rapids, IA
In the men's 8K race, Jose ran a time of 27:26.1 to place 202nd in the field of 319 runners.
WARRIORS SWEEP GPAC MEN'S OUTDOOR WEEKLY HONORS
Adrien Patigny and Dylan Kucera Start Outdoor Seasons Strong
Week 2 Rankings
Warriors down two spots in the men’s ratings this week, to #12. On the women’s side, we’re 79th of 141 teams who have individuals ranked.
Bronco Invite
5 NAIA Qualifying Marks - New School Record - Another strong competition for the Warriors!