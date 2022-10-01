Mike_vita
Guitarist/Audio Engineer Over 10 years experience in songwriting, touring, and recording. My goal is to provide other musicians with a means of getting their music written, recorded, and tour ready.
Guitarist/Audio Engineer Over 10 years experience in songwriting, touring, and recording. My goal is to provide other musicians with a means of getting their music written, recorded, and tour ready.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company