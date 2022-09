Mikey G The MVSFVT

Growing up in Chicago’s Southside, Mikey G The MVSFVT, “Michael Colyer, discovered his love for music through his experiences. Growing up in Chicago’s Morgan Park area was, and still is his source of inspiration. Making a promise to Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins to find success through his love of music, he never fails to impress the listeners with his versatility of genres, emotions, and intricate flow patterns. Definitely Chicago’s next King.