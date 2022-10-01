MimioSTEM Professional Development
This Flow Page contains links to different resources, websites, and presentations used during the MimioSTEM Training
Web Resources
MyStemKits
Web based repository of standards driven k-12 lesson plans that utilize the Robo3D Printers, Labdisc, and MyBot.
Software Downloads
RoboPrint Download
3D Slicing software for use with your Robo 3D printers (more functions than RoboCloud)
Training Courses
Robo E3 Training Course
1. Click buy 2. Create an account or sign in 3. Click "Have a Coupon" 4. Use the code E32T387889 to unlock the course for free. 5. Click "Apply" and complete your purchase
Robo E3 Pro Training Course
1. Click buy 2. Create an account or sign in 3. Click "Have a Coupon" 4. Use the code E3P2T89267 to unlock the course for free. 5. Click "Apply" and complete your purchase
Labdisc Training Course
1. Click buy 2. Create an account or sign in 3. Click "Have a Coupon" 4. Use the code LD2T795773 to unlock the course for free. 5. Click "Apply" and complete your purchase
MyBot Training Course
1. Click buy 2. Create an account or sign in 3. Click "Have a Coupon" 4. Use the code MBF2T35981 to unlock the course for free. 5. Click "Apply" and complete your purchase