Hey! I hope you enjoy the videos. These songs are from my last album , Chaos Creates Beauty. I chose to put them together because for me, they went hand in hand. They hold a lot of pain I was going through at the time and somedays, pain I still go through. I wrote these songs in hopes of having a piece of myself to always come back to. I hope, if you've already heard these songs, or maybe you've now just discovered them, that they can bring comfort for you too.