The Mindful ZEN Boutique

Welcome to The Mindful ZEN! My name is Beth. I am the owner of The Mindful ZEN Boutique. Here you will find genuine, grade AAA quality crystal diffuser jewelry. Did you know that crystals have healing properties to aide in many things. I myself suffer from horrible anxiety and depression and have found relief in meditation. I also suffer from migraines of which I've created many pieces for headaches in general that have had great relief. I have had so much positive feedback that I want to pass along my knowledge of crystal stones to everyone. Plus they are a stellar add to your everyday style. I create custom pieces as well. Im excited to get all my ZEN friends a stone that calls to you! STAY ZEN, ITS THE BEST WAY TO BE.