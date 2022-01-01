MindSpa Integrative Wellness Center

Welcome to MindSpa of Sarasota, Florida. Here at MindSpa we are all about the Holistic Approach of the MIND, BODY, and HEALTH! Start out with a FLOAT Tank Therapy Session... Whats that you ask? Ohh, the MOST AMAZING RELAXATION session for an hour of floating in over 800 ibs of Sodium Magnesium!!! Brain a little foggy, tired, need a tune-up... Come see what Neurofeedback can do for you! See why everyone can benefit! and of course there is so much more that we offer... Acupuncture, Massage Therapy, Infrared Sauna, EVOX ( This is must try ) Yoga, Tapping Therapy, Rapid Resolution Therapy, CranioSacral and of course so much more!