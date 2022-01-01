MindSpa Integrative Wellness Center 's Avatar

MindSpa Integrative Wellness Center

Welcome to MindSpa of Sarasota, Florida. Here at MindSpa we are all about the Holistic Approach of the MIND, BODY, and HEALTH! Start out with a FLOAT Tank Therapy Session... Whats that you ask? Ohh, the MOST AMAZING RELAXATION session for an hour of floating in over 800 ibs of Sodium Magnesium!!! Brain a little foggy, tired, need a tune-up... Come see what Neurofeedback can do for you! See why everyone can benefit! and of course there is so much more that we offer... Acupuncture, Massage Therapy, Infrared Sauna, EVOX ( This is must try ) Yoga, Tapping Therapy, Rapid Resolution Therapy, CranioSacral and of course so much more!

MindSpa of Sarasota, FL

We offer Neurofeedback, Sensory Deprivation "FLOAT" Tank Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Meditation Cave w/ Zero Gravity Relaxation, Acupuncture, EVOX, EFT Tapping, YOGA, Rapid Resolution Therapy, Angel Therapy Healing, Massage Therapy, or Color Therapy Dome sessions.