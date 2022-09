Mint Skin

Mint Skin is a day spa focusing on skin care, hair removal, and lash lifts. I offer waxing, lash lifts, facials, corrective skin care. I specialize in brow waxing and shaping, brazilian waxing, acne skin care treatments, and lash lifts. Each treatment is customized specifically for you! Located in the village of Spencerport, by appointment only. I look forward to meeting you & helping you feel and look your best.