Mirror Photo Booth

The Mirror Photo Booths are unique, modern, and stylish that fit great with any occasion. The Mirror is a new way to taking your average photo booth and selfie taking concealed behind a mirror. Once the guests activate the mirror, it will display customized animations and engage with voice messages. After the photos are taken the mirror then displays a message asking the guest to sign to their photos. The images are instantly printed with the best photo booth printer around and can be shared to social media. Moms Mirror Me Photo Booth specialize in party planning, party equipment rentals and photo booth rentals for your corporate events, birthdays, wedding photo booth, and anything with FUN!