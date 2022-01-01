Elizabeth Hrycak

Hi there, my name is Elizabeth, and I am your local "Miss Fixit!" Who says handiwork is a man's world? I grew up very independent and learned how to complete various household or repair tasks on my own, over the years people noticed I really had a skill for assembling furniture and doing various DIY projects. Lets just say I wear the pants in my family, lol! I also assist with PC issues, odd jobs, yard work, you name it. And if a job is too big for me, I do have a couple of employees that work with me!