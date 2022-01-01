Elizabeth Hrycak
Hi there, my name is Elizabeth, and I am your local "Miss Fixit!" Who says handiwork is a man's world? I grew up very independent and learned how to complete various household or repair tasks on my own, over the years people noticed I really had a skill for assembling furniture and doing various DIY projects. Lets just say I wear the pants in my family, lol! I also assist with PC issues, odd jobs, yard work, you name it. And if a job is too big for me, I do have a couple of employees that work with me!
Check out my Handy Pro account!
Handy Pro is a service that companies like Amazon or Wayfare use to contract out local people to assemble your furniture when you need extra help! Handy Pro also offers household repair services, PC repair, and anything you can think of where you might need assistance!