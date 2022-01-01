Shop review request

This link / form is for you to send me your product(s) to be reviewed on my tiktok! This means I am not buying / purchasing the products you want to send me. I do in fact buy from small businesses, but if you don’t want to wait this is the best way to get your brand out there for others to see! By sending me your email, you are agreeing to send me your products at your expense to be reviewed on my page. Once I receive your request I will send you shipping information!