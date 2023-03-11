Tommy Miller
Yoga Instructor (YTT200) Breath Coach
This week's schedule:
West End Yoga Class Schedule
My Weekly class schedule: Tuesday 3/14: Mixtape Flow Side A- 7:15pm @westendyogastudio Saturday 3/18: Mixtape Flow Side B: 12pm @westendyogastudio Sunday 3/19: Morning meditation: 8am @westendyogastudio Sunday 3/19: Community Class : 9am @westendyogastudio Sunday 3/12: Phantom Power Phlow: 10:30am @Phantom Power in Millersville Pa Sunday 3/12: Intro to Breathwork Workshop: 12pm @westendyogastudio
Conscientious Breath Workshop at West End Yoga
Gain a basic understanding of how our breath works in the body. How to gain some control over our autonomic nervous system. Learn some practical breath exercises that can help slow the heart rate, lower blood pressure, calm our mood, aid digestion and so much more. 2 workshops at West End Yoga 3/11 at 1:30 3/19 at 1:00
Conscientious Breath Workshop at Yoga United of Brighton
Sunday 3/26 at 1:00pm