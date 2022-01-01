MJC CNA Career Fair
Thank you for expressing interest in Adventist Health!
CNA Referrals Welcome!
Do you have a friend or family member looking for a Certified Nursing Role? Let's connect and share the opportunities.
Introduce Yourself to the Department!
Have your CNA Certification and interested in a virtual introduction to our team? Send us your name and email address and we'll send you one. *CNA certification will be verified prior to sending invitation to complete virtual introductory interview