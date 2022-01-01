MJC CNA Career Fair's Avatar

MJC CNA Career Fair

Thank you for expressing interest in Adventist Health!

CNA Referrals Welcome!

Do you have a friend or family member looking for a Certified Nursing Role? Let's connect and share the opportunities.

Introduce Yourself to the Department!

Have your CNA Certification and interested in a virtual introduction to our team? Send us your name and email address and we'll send you one. *CNA certification will be verified prior to sending invitation to complete virtual introductory interview

facebook icon
instagram icon
linkedin icon