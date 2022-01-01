Rita Prows

Hello everyone! Welcome to my Scentsy Story. First, a little about myself. I have been happily married to my High School Sweetheart for 33 years. We have 2 amazing sons. My oldest is 33 and my youngest is 28. I also have a pet Boa Constrictor, and his name is el Conquistador. In addition to being a Scentsy Consultant, I am also a self employed Photographer, but prior to starting my photography business I worked in the IT world doing computer system testing. I like to take some time for myself by bowling on a Fall/Winter league and also relaxing with my husband and family friends in the Spring/Summer camping. I have been a customer of Scentsy for as long as I can remember. Probably since the company started. I even turned my husband on to all the cool new scents and warmers that Scentsy has to offer. I don't know of anywhere else that you can get such a variety of products. Did you know Scentsy has over 80 scents to choose from? I don't think there would ever be a time that you come to my house and do not smell deliciousness from the Scentsy waxes. I typically have at least 5 warmers going all the time. I think my personal favorite scents are the Fruity, Citrus and Fresh ones. Lately I have been warming another of fresh and fruity scents. I have tried waxes that are sold in different stores, that are not Scentsy waxes, and you can definitely tell the difference. For one, the store waxes do not last as long. I can honestly say I have burned the same Scentsy waxes 5 days in a row, without changing them and it still smells just as good as day 1! I take pride in selling such a high quality product. If I did not believe in Scentsy as much as I do, I would have never joined as a consultant. As previously stated, I was a highly satisfied Scentsy Customer for years before I decided to start selling their product! Scentsy has changed me so much as a person. I'm not as quiet and shy as I used to be. Scentsy is so much more than warmers and scented waxes. That was just the beginning! I can't wait to share all of the other amazing products they have, as I know you will enjoy them just as much as I do! Thanks for checking out my page. I pride myself with my Customer Service, so if you have questions about anything please reach out to me. I will be more than happy to assist you with any questions or to suggest a product to fit your needs. I am so excited to be a part of such a great company and look forward to sharing all of the fun an exciting ideas I have with you and assisting you with all of your Scentsy needs.