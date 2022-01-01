Moody County Job Openings
Interested in a fun, interactive, educational setting helping JK-12th grade students with their learning goals? Take a look at all of our job listings below!
Youth Development Specialist Application
The Youth Development Specialist is responsible for implementing the 5 key elements of positive youth development: fun, safety, recognition, opportunities & expectations and supportive relationships in their daily interactions with youth.
Lead Power Up Teacher Application
The Power Up Teacher is responsible for the delivery of engaging lessons to students in the Power Up program while also implementing the 5 key elements of positive youth development: fun, safety, recognition, opportunities & expectations and supportive relationships in their daily interactions with youth.
Assistant Power Up Teacher Application
The Assistant Power Up Teacher is responsible for implementing the 5 key elements of positive youth development: fun, safety, recognition, opportunities & expectations and supportive relationships in their daily interactions with youth.
Program AmeriCorps VISTA
To work primarily on long term sustainability: marketing systems, outreach processes, social media, donor acquisition and retention best practices, building a donor base, public relations, curriculum development, relationships with community groups that can help us find those who need us most, recruiting more families and kids, food program development, finding unmet needs, building a volunteer base.
Front Desk Receptionist Application
The Front Desk Receptionist is responsible for implementing and enforcing the policies and procedures of the Boys & Girls Club Front Desk, and data entry.
Questions About a Position?
Please feel free to leave your Name, Phone number, & Email address and we can talk about the right position for you!