Moon, Womb and Divine Feminine energy services [FR/EN]
Here are the services I provide. All walks of life and spiritual horizons are welcome. I look forward to guide you on this path that has been so good to myself and to so many around the world. Celine Sauvet Level 2 Moon Mother® Moon Mother® Mentor Certified Red Moon Oracle Card Reader
[1:1-FOR ALL]Divine Feminine Symbol Online Support
Intuitively choose from a rare choice of 10 Divine Feminine energy healing symbols to energetically and emotionally support what you are experiencing. This can be asked for anytime, as often as necessary by anyone. Can be used to start the journey with energy work, or anytime! Please note: 1-You don't need to be connected at the time when I send. Receive when you are most ready. 2- Included in L2+L3 energy sessions-add for extra support before/after the session if you wish!
[1:1-WOMEN]Level 1 Feminine Energy Online Session
[1:1-WOMEN]Level 2 Feminine energy Online session
[1:1-WOMEN]Level 3, Feminine Energy Online session
[1:1-WOMEN] Womb Blessing® Mentoring
Includes 6x level 2 energy sessions+ 6 mini-mentorings (about 30min each) More information please copy-paste: https://bit.ly/wombblessingmentoring-articlemiranda
[GROUP-WOMEN] A year of Growing in Grace
For the woman who wants to feels like she BELONGS! Join the Sisterhood Circle, and experience the power of a small group of like-minded women uniting and doing deep inner work on the long run! Includes: 1) 5x yearly group gatherings including meditations and sharings within a Sacred Circle of Sisters-feel you BELONG! 2) 5x level 1 energy support for each woman Get the best of both worlds: group energies and synchronicities+individual energy sent to YOU for a deeply transformative journey!
[1:1-ALL] Oracle card readings
We have 2 available card readings: 1) Life balance spread, available for all 2) Cycle spread for women (menstrual or not; with or without a physical womb) When booking, just select the type of reading you want.