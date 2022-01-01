here is some super swag playlists <3
ariana’s whistle notes
ariana grande songs <3
blonde billie eilish
billie eilish songs <3
bucky barnes daydream
songs that remind me of mr. barnes
her/him/them
post me to this song pls
main character moments
ur the main character boo
matthew gray gubler vibes
songs that remind me of goob
underground indie band
one direction songs <3
next up- the gorillaz
the gorillaz songs <3
what does it taste like?
harry styles songs <3
why couldn’t it have been me?
pls pick me for once.
