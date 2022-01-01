Shelley Swenson

I dedicate this business to You: to those who want to experience the most out of life. To those who want to experience all that God has provided for us: the amazing landscapes; the creative and majestic wildlife; the uniqueness of each of us and how we fit into His wonderful creation. He has allowed all of us to live in a time where we have the opportunity to reach all parts of this world, to experience the cultures, the cuisine, and most importantly, the people. I have been to all 50 states and 26 countries, so far. I have seen natural wonders, done so many fun and adventurous things, and met the most amazing people over the years, just because I have been blessed to travel. I want to help you have those blessings in your life too. Although my specialties include: Aruba, Jamaica, US, and custom Flexible Independent Travel (FITs) especially in Europe, I can plan your adventure to anywhere, no matter where you want to go or what you want to do! Contact me and we can work together to Make Today's Dreams Into Tomorrow's Memories!