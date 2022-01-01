Joel Morales

MortgageBoss407 Joel has worked in the mortgage industry for 10 plus years and prides himself on making each of his customers feel at ease during the process. He uses his wealth of knowledge to ensure his clients fully understand the process and are confident in their decisions. Joel truly approaches each transaction with his customer's best interest at heart and has a special appreciation for each and every client. Joel is also Bi-lingual in Spanish with a proficiency in speaking, reading, and writing. Outside of work, Joel can be found spending time with his family and friends, watching sports, or on an outdoor adventure. "I want to place you in a home you can comfortably afford and still save for retirement. I want to close your loan on time at the rate and terms I promised you. My ultimate goal is to give you the best possible home buying experience, where I can earn you as a client for life, because YOU deserve better!"